Fiduciary Trust Co Has $788,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 315,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 4.0%

WPM opened at $85.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $87.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 56.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WPM. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

