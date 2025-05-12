Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2025 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2025 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/11/2025 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2025 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $24.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.89. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,869,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,834,000 after acquiring an additional 622,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 439,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,850,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 654,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 201,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 197,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

