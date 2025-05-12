Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,186,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,445,000 after buying an additional 495,103 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,413,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,454,000 after acquiring an additional 246,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,336,000 after purchasing an additional 763,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,895,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $62.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average is $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

