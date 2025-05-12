Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 24,342 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,342 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of OWL stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 109.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 692.31%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

