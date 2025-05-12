Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,888,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,131,000 after buying an additional 262,486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 126,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 649.8% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $82.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.