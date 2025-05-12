iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Cut by Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IWB stock opened at $310.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

