Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Price Performance

ESGR stock opened at $334.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $291.90 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $135,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

