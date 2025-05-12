Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 808,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $95,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV stock opened at $168.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.87. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $178.74.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

