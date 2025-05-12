Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VT opened at $118.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.