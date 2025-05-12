8,000 Shares in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in WaFd by 983.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in WaFd by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in WaFd by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in WaFd by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in WaFd by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

WaFd Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $28.93 on Monday. WaFd, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. WaFd had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $179.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.75%.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

