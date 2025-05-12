Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

Posted by on May 12th, 2025

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURFree Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656,148 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.26% of Aurora Innovation worth $27,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AUR. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUR

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of AUR opened at $7.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.76. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.