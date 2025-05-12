Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656,148 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.26% of Aurora Innovation worth $27,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AUR. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of AUR opened at $7.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.76. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

