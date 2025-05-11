Kaizen Financial Strategies Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Netflix were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,084.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,530 shares of company stock worth $137,602,751. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,139.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,164.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $984.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $933.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

