Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) versus Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Critical Contrast

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Datasea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lottery.com and Datasea”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $1.03 million 35.50 -$25.47 million ($9.74) -0.14 Datasea $56.26 million 0.32 -$11.38 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Datasea has higher revenue and earnings than Lottery.com.

Lottery.com has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com -594.64% -88.86% -47.17% Datasea -26.69% -618.32% -245.91%

Summary

Datasea beats Lottery.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc., a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. In addition, the company provides intelligent acoustics products, which include ultrasonic air sterilizer, air purification and deodorization, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

