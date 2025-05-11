Lithium Stocks To Research – May 10th

Exxon Mobil, SolarEdge Technologies, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, QuantumScape, Eos Energy Enterprises, and Energizer are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining or processing of lithium—a key component in rechargeable batteries. Investors buy lithium stocks to gain exposure to the rising demand for electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,988,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,579,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of SEDG traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $19.81. 8,331,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,896. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,102. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $137.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,626. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,204,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,852,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 4.38. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of EOSE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,095,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,464. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.11. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

Energizer (ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,428. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. Energizer has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENR

Recommended Stories