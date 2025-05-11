Robotics Stocks To Consider – May 10th

NVIDIA, Zebra Technologies, and Teradyne are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that research, design, manufacture or sell robotic systems and automation technologies. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to industries such as industrial automation, healthcare robotics and AI-driven service robots, whose growth is fueled by advances in machine learning, sensors and industrial digitization. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $116.65. 132,620,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,482,821. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.37. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

ZBRA traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $266.76. 700,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.42. 2,353,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,250. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41.

