Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,699 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.03% of Autodesk worth $652,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Autodesk by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $287.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.