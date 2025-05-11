Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lessened by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,736,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 16.3% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned 0.41% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $513,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after buying an additional 35,468,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $53.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

