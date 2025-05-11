Top Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Today – May 10th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They often blend the growth potential of smaller firms with the relative stability of large-cap companies, offering investors a middle-ground risk-return profile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 250,258,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,269,717. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of -5.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. 75,770,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,759,609. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 161,356,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,482,745. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Read More