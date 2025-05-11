Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Reduced by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 701.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on ELV
Elevance Health Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of ELV stock opened at $404.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.