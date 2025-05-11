Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Trading Up 9% – Here’s What Happened

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) shot up 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 17,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 145,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Defense Metals Stock Up 9.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Wicheeda Project consisting of 6 claims covering an area of 8,301 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

