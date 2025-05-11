Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.10. 27,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 44,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $31.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4,357.94 billion. Mitsubishi had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

