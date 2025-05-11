SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.44, Zacks reports. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,450.14% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SABS opened at $1.79 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SABS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

