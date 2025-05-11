Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Posts Earnings Results

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMTGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.62), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $993.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $12.32 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In related news, CFO David Lunin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $32,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,625. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $33,954.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,127.08. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

