Top Music Stocks To Watch Today – May 10th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Spotify Technology, Western Digital, and Etsy are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the creation, distribution or monetization of music—this includes record labels, streaming platforms, concert promoters and related equipment manufacturers. By buying music stocks, investors gain exposure to revenue streams such as recorded‐music sales, streaming royalties and live‐event ticketing. As with any equity investment, the value of music stocks fluctuates based on market trends, consumer tastes and the companies’ financial performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,406,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,072,498. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,609,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,691,506. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.50 and a 200 day moving average of $207.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,134,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,590,010. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $299.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $105.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,435,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,029,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.11. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $191.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $648.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,680. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $286.21 and a fifty-two week high of $663.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $575.47 and its 200-day moving average is $523.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.10. 4,960,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,351,163. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

ETSY stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.94. 4,189,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,253. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. Etsy has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Featured Articles