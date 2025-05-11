Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 117.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,377 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 337,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,843,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $169.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.93 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 40,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $5,954,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,495,308.62. This trade represents a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.