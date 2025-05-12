Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Oscar Health stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -855.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

