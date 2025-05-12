Interval Partners LP Purchases 31,123 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Interval Partners LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 379.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $698,398.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,902,774.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $1,065,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,820,045.53. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,464 shares of company stock worth $5,621,397. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $97.67 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $119.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average is $101.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.57). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

