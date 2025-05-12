Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Trading 11.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.60 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 657,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 715,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.74 ($0.09).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.22. The stock has a market cap of £47.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

