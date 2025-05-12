Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGTX opened at $33.64 on Monday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

