Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 760,522,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 248,611,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £11.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.04.

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

