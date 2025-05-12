CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 501 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,701,000 after acquiring an additional 315,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,145,000 after acquiring an additional 52,262 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 478,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 157,256 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 417,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 104,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

DIVB stock opened at $47.44 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.