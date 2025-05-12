CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GJAN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $9,374,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.4%

BATS GJAN opened at $38.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.47. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.