CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 123.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,823,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,179,000 after buying an additional 87,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,816,000 after buying an additional 70,747 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 597,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after buying an additional 89,224 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5,780.9% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 557,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after buying an additional 547,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 523,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC stock opened at $62.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.