EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,127 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $54.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

