CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $189,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,156,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,725,000 after buying an additional 388,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,119,000 after buying an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,775,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,914,000 after buying an additional 69,766 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,284,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,609,000 after buying an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,702,000 after buying an additional 162,958 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PII. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Polaris Price Performance

Polaris stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.22%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

