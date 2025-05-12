EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $119.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $124.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.