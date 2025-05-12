Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $2.50 Million Position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 576,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 1.13% of Cardiff Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRDF. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $5,609,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 117,514 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $2.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 6,238.17%. Research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.