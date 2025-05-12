EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $615,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

