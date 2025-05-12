Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stake Boosted by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUTY. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

FUTY stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.57.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

