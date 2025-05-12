MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in MARA were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MARA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of MARA in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MARA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MARA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 6.82. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.19 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MARA

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MARA

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.