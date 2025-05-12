Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2,043.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2%

Medtronic stock opened at $83.47 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

