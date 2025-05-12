Interval Partners LP Buys New Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,260,137,000 after purchasing an additional 403,956 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,563,000 after purchasing an additional 890,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SAP by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,371,000 after purchasing an additional 701,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SAP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,523,000 after purchasing an additional 798,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SAP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,720,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $294.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.18 billion, a PE ratio of 102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $303.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.