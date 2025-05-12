CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $7,677,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $3,391,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:GPC opened at $117.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $158.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.46.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.