CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF opened at $39.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $43.01.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.