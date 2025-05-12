CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 64,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 66,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $642.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

