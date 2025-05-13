22nd Century Group’s (XXII) Sell (E) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e) rating on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th.

22nd Century Group Stock Up 1.9%

About 22nd Century Group

Shares of XXII opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.95. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $221.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

