North American Construction Group (NOA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $206.34 million for the quarter.
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
NYSE NOA opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $497.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.
North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOA
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.