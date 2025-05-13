North American Construction Group (NOA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $206.34 million for the quarter.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

NYSE NOA opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $497.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

