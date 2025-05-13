Arch Biopartners (NYSE:ARCH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Biopartners (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Arch Biopartners Stock Performance
Arch Biopartners stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. Arch Biopartners has a 12-month low of $116.44 and a 12-month high of $180.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Biopartners
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Biopartners stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Biopartners Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
