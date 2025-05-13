StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.13. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 10,151.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.