51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $109.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of -0.17.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

